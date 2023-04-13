KENNESAW, GA - Ryland Glenmore Craft III, 65, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on April 11, 2023, at Tranquility Hospice with his family by his side. He was born on November 17, 1957 in Kingsport, TN and was raised in Gate City, VA. His parents were the late Ryland G. Craft, Jr. and Patsy Hilton Craft.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Paul Jones and his sister-in-law Sharon Jones Hall, both of Fall Branch, TN.

