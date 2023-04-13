KENNESAW, GA - Ryland Glenmore Craft III, 65, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on April 11, 2023, at Tranquility Hospice with his family by his side. He was born on November 17, 1957 in Kingsport, TN and was raised in Gate City, VA. His parents were the late Ryland G. Craft, Jr. and Patsy Hilton Craft.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Paul Jones and his sister-in-law Sharon Jones Hall, both of Fall Branch, TN.
Ryland is survived by his loving wife of 38.5 years, Deborah (Debbie) Jones Craft; two wonderful sons, J. Tyler Craft of Atlanta, GA, and Jordan T. Craft and wife Kristen Szewczyk Craft of Nashville, TN; three precious granddaughters who were the light of his life: Kinsley Lauren Craft of Atlanta, GA, Addison Elizabeth Craft and Saylor Eileen Craft of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by his special aunt, Linda Hilton McNew and special cousin, Nikki McNew Phillips of Lebanon, VA, as well as his mother-in-law, Norma Jones, brother-in-law, Stanley Hall, nephews Todd Hall and Chad Hall and several nieces and a great-nephew.
Ryland grew up loving and playing sports and especially coaching his sons’ baseball and basketball teams when they were young. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends cooking on his Big Green Egg and their annual family beach trip.
Ryland was a graduate of Gate City High School and Emory & Henry College. Most of his work career was in banking. After 38.5 years in the banking industry, he recently retired from ServisFirst Bank as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager.
In lieu of flowers, online donation(s) can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation - https://secure.qgiv.com/for/pulfibfou/ or via mail at: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Gate City Funeral Home in Gate City, VA on Saturday, 4/15/2023. A funeral service will follow at 8:00pm in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Wade McAmis officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, 4/16/2023 at 2:00pm at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Stanley Hall, Todd Hall, Chad Hall, David Phillips, Lance Phillips, Tim Wells, and Jim Hayes will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Johnny Mitchell, George Moody, Dave Wylie, Don Wylie, and Greg Wylie
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30pm to go in procession to the cemetery.