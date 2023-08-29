Ryan Derek Wolfe, age 37, passed away unexpectedly, on August 22, 2023.

Ryan was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities and lived most of his life in Kingsport. He was a 2004 graduate of Sullivan South High School in Kingsport, TN. Ryan graduated from ETSU in 2008 with a Bachelor in Business Administration degree focusing on Finance.


