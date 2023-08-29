Ryan Derek Wolfe, age 37, passed away unexpectedly, on August 22, 2023.
Ryan was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities and lived most of his life in Kingsport. He was a 2004 graduate of Sullivan South High School in Kingsport, TN. Ryan graduated from ETSU in 2008 with a Bachelor in Business Administration degree focusing on Finance.
Ryan is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, JE Wolfe.
Ryan was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to all that met him. He had a loving nature and a great sense of humor. Ryan was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spectator sports, particularly football, basketball and baseball. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his parents, Roger and Rhonda Wolfe, formerly of Kingsport. He is also survived by brother, Russell Wolfe; maternal grandparents, Willie and Dottie Dawson of Sweetwater, TN; paternal grandmother, Judy Warren of Crossville, TN; uncle, Tony Dawson and wife, Lori; uncles Joel Wolfe and Jason Wolfe; lifelong friends, Aaron Hudgins, Timmy Joe Meade, Dustin Mohr, Grady Moore, and Charlie Morse.
‘Whoever rests in the shadow of the Most High God will be kept safe by the Mighty One. I will say about the Lord, ‘He is my place of safety. He is like a fort to me. He is my God. I trust in Him,’ Psalm 91:1-2.
A memorial service is planned on Saturday, September 2, at 2:00 pm at Cedar Fork Baptist Church, 1780 Sweetwater Road, Philadelphia, TN. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
