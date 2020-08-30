KINGSPORT - , 92, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her son’s home on Boone Lake, at the farm where she was born.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
Burial will be at Gunnings Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Ruth Yoakley Combs.