Ruth (Vicars) Crane passed away on January 29, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1929 in the Pactolus community of Kingsport. She graduated from Blountville High School in 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and daughter Deborah Jo as well as her sister, Betty. Left to celebrate her life and continue her legacy of love are her daughters Cindy (Gerry) Quigley and Ginger (James) Shackelford, and son Jeff (Sharman) Chapman-Crane. Grandchildren Mitzi (Thomas) Stiltner, Linzy (Dickie) Hutson, Keavy (Nathan) Ladner, Maeve (Todd) Hubbard, Aisling (Danny) Henninger, and Evan Chapman-Crane. Great-Grandchildren Caleb and Bryant Hutson, Garrett and Averi Stiltner, Catherine, Sarah-Belle, Conor, and Jolee Ladner, Harper, Corrin, and Finnegan Hubbard, Ronan and Asher Henninger as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friend, Helen Carroll.
Ruth spent most of her childhood and all of her adulthood in the Orebank community. Her greatest joy as a child was spending summers in her family’s “holler” in southwest Virginia, running wild in the mountains. She married the love of her life, Ralph, and settled into life as a wife and mother, as well as being a steady envoy of faith at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church. She was a consistent support and solid presence for her children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She celebrated the accomplishments of her family with unending joy and thankfulness to the Lord. She knew the delight that was an empty notebook and a new pen and was often found reflecting on and writing about her life experiences. Ruth loved to tell stories and share her memories with her family, even if it was sitting around a picnic table breaking fresh green beans, which she loathed. Her faith in God grew ever stronger throughout her life, even in the face of countless trials and tribulations. She remained long enough to see her husband, sister, and in-laws (though she loved them as her own) onto their reward before she allowed herself to enter into grace; and that was Ruth, ever watchful and protective of those she loved.
The receiving of friends will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church in Orebank. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, 6044 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for their loving care for Ruth.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Ruth Crane.