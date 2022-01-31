Ruth (Vicars) Crane passed away on January 29, 2022.
The receiving of friends will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church in Orebank. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, 6044 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for their loving care for Ruth.
