MT. CARMEL - Ruth Smallwood Kindle, 86, walked into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2022.
Ruth was born on January 25, 1935, to William Ernest, and Flora Smallwood. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and worked for Royal Laundry for several years. Ruth was a member of Charity Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ernest, and Flora Smallwood; husband, Hubert Miller “Cotton” Kindle; son, Steve Morrison; sisters, Edith Depew Housewright, Velma Depew Short, and Lois Smallwood Weatherly; brothers, Enoch Depew, William “Gene” Smallwood; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins
Survivors include her son, David Morrison; sister, Nancy Smallwood Trent; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to give a very special thanks to her nieces who selflessly cared for Ruth during the last two years of her life, Jamie Trent, and Becky Byington as well as the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their loving support and care.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Mount Mitchell Cemetery with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
To leave an online message for the Kindle family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
