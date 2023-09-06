Ruth Payne Beaman Sep 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ruth Payne Beaman, 93, Kingsport, Tennessee entered into Heaven after a peaceful sleep on Saturday, September 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.The family will receive friends from 1 – 3pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow with Mike Pelham officiating.Graveside services will be conducted following the funeral service, at Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Editorial: In Hawkins, vocal minority gets its way Girls Inc. to host 'The Big Dill' pickleball tournament Bristol Casino moves forward with $110 million construction project Nickelsville farm preps for seasonal visitors Meet Kipekee! Brights Zoo's baby giraffe has been named Anita's making transition to Palmex USA in lease agreement Local Events