KINGSPORT - Ruth Payne Beaman, 93, Kingsport, Tennessee entered into Heaven after a peaceful sleep on Saturday, September 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow with Mike Pelham officiating.


