KINGSPORT - Ruth Payne Beaman, 93, Kingsport, Tennessee entered into Heaven after a peaceful sleep on Saturday, September 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was raised in Greene County, TN but resided most of her adult life in Kingsport, TN. Mrs. Beaman was the daughter of the late M.A. Payne and Stella Payne.


