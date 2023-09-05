KINGSPORT - Ruth Payne Beaman, 93, Kingsport, Tennessee entered into Heaven after a peaceful sleep on Saturday, September 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
She was raised in Greene County, TN but resided most of her adult life in Kingsport, TN. Mrs. Beaman was the daughter of the late M.A. Payne and Stella Payne.
Ruth graduated from Sulpher Springs High School and attended Steed Business College. She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School: The Mary Class. Ruth was a very devoted wife and mother who loved God, her family, her dogs, and bingo. She was an athlete and played basketball in high school and as an adult on a women’s league and spent many years playing golf all over the United States with her husband. Ruth loved to travel and had great adventures to Israel, Egypt, and all over the United States. She was an amazing mother and loved her sons unconditionally. Ruth worked with her husband on their farm, and their service station Sullivan Exxon. She also worked at North Electric and Nickels Speed Shop Warehouse. Ruth lived her life to the fullest and was extremely funny and lots of fun to be around. She loved to mow her yard on her zero-turn mower until the age of 92. Ruth was young at heart and was always up for a new adventure. She was beautiful and kind to everyone and loved everyone and will be missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Carroll Beaman in 2000; a son, Bobby Beaman; four brothers, Curtis, Lonzo, Harley Howard and Ralph Payne; and four sisters, Gracy Lee Payne, Pauline White, Josephine Taylor, and Sarah Mae Barkley.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Beaman of Kansas City, Missouri, Roger Beaman and wife Sherry of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Brandie Beaman and Robert Beaman of Springfield, Missouri; and 2 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Judy Spradlin, Trudy Payne Wallack, Terri Bruce, Linda Lou Freshour, and Shelby Jean Gass; loving nephews, Gary White, Dean Payne, and Kenny Payne.
Special thanks to her lifelong and closest friend Opal Wallen of Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 3pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow with Mike Pelham officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted following the funeral service, at Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.