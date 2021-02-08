BRENTWOOD, NH - Ruth Neveda (Garcia) Woods, 94, of Brentwood, NH died Wednesday, February 3rd at Rockingham County Nursing Home. She was lovingly cared for by her daughter and son–in-law, Jamie and Clifford Wampler, the wonderful staff of Rockingham County Nursing Home and team from Compassionate Care Hospice.
She was a life-long member of the First Church of God (Anderson, IN). She served her beloved City of Norton, VA for many years as Secretary of the Electoral Board. Not only beautiful of soul, but she was also beautiful in countenance; some may remember that she was Miss Norton of 1946. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Jimmie Dee Woods, her mother, Valley Phillips Wattenbarger, her sisters, Blanche Devene Kosciewicz and Mary Joe Tolliver, a special brother-in-law, Charles Kosciewicz, and Bessie (Bow) Schell who was a family friend that became Ruth’s second mother.
She is survived by generations of her family, each that have wonderful memories of Ruth. She also leaves behind her church family that she cherished as well as many friends throughout the country. She touched many lives with her love, her care and her strength of faith.
Due to Covid-19 conditions, the family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rockingham Nutrition Meals On Wheels (RNMOW), 18 Greenough Rd, Plaistow, NH 03865 or the charity of one’s choice.
