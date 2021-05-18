Ruth Miller Fleming, 94, departed this earth Sunday, May 16, 2021 “Bound for Glory Land” and a wonderful family reunion after four months of declining health. Born January 23, 1927 in Dona, Virginia to the late George and Bessie Wade Miller. She moved to Kingsport in 1945. She retired from Tennessee Eastman after 38 years in the textile fibers division.
Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Willis Chapel, Kyles Ford, Tennessee, at the age of thirteen. The pastor preaching was Freeman Johnson. She was baptized in the Clinch River by Pastor Elec (Alex) Willis. Ruth loved her church family at Lynn Garden Baptist, where she was a member since February 1946.
She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, birds and collecting dolls. Ruth won several ribbons at the Gray Station Fair for her handmade quilts, fruits, flowers and dolls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, David D. Fleming. She was the last remaining member of a close family of thirteen. Her siblings were “The Miller Girls,” Madge Livesay, Edna Maness, Georgia Livergood, Beulah Hurd and Brenda Methner. If she were listing her sisters, she would include Bertha Miller, her sister-in-law whom she adored. “The Miller Boys,” Kay J., Cicero, M.D., Tommy Elmer and Frank; special friend Marie Carter.
Those left to cherish Ruth’s memory are her son, David Joe and wife, Donna McAmis Fleming; her namesake and only granddaughter, Jodee Ruth Fleming; special friends, Norma (Nana) Teague and Helen Childress; wonderful neighbors, Mike and Lorraine Dunn and Jim and Mary Montgomery.
Ruth was able to stay home due to her family’s love and support. A special thank you to her family member, Kara Bales; her caregivers, Donna Pinson, Ginger Mercer, Michele Frasier, Megan Franklin and Tiffany Wilson who treated Ruth as their own mother and have become extended family.
Ruth’s wishes were to be cremated. Her ashes are to be placed with her mother and daddy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37665 or Robinette Family Cemetery, c/o Carroll Hurd, 313 Akers Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37665. If you are unable to donate, Ruth would be honored for you to share the Love of Jesus with someone. That is how she lived her life.
