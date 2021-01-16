NASHVILLE - Ruth Mae “Ruthie” Shisler Gronbeck-Klumpp, 91, passed away on January 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on June 3, 1929, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, she was the only adored child of Frank and Helen Shisler. She grew up in La Crosse, was raised in the Catholic Church, and had a happy and loving life with her parents and large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for one year before she married Romer Gronbeck in 1950 on her twenty first birthday. She lived a long, fulfilling life, full of travel involving many cross country moves and adventures, and she made friends wherever she went. She was a bowling champion in Wichita, Kansas and Panama City, Florida, and volunteered in her children’s activities over the years as a den mother, Girl Scout Leader, football booster and band booster; she also volunteered for and advocated for causes she was passionate about until late in her life. She loved to dance, entertain, play cards, and cook for her ever-expanding brood and later for her grandchildren. Always a star at family gatherings and weddings, she was also the best dressed. She enjoyed a good joke, but did not suffer fools; to that end, she was quick with a quip and didn’t mince words when a situation called for it. She was active in and served in many capacities in the Tennessee and National chapters of the American Ex-Prisoners of War, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Her faith was important to her, and she was blessed to be a member of Lakeshore Christian Church in Antioch. She was blessed with ten children, all of whom she
was very proud of and who survive her: David Gronbeck (Jackie Powell), Douglas, Georgia; Mary Webb (Alvin Sanders) Panama City, Florida; Frances Gillikin (Larry), Panama City, Florida; Romel Perry (Dean), Millers Creek, North Carolina; Peter Gronbeck (Carrie), Lynn Haven, Florida; Paula Holbrook (Jim McGown), Frankfort, Kentucky; Greta Robinette (Mitch), Kingsport, Tennessee; Ragnar “Kork” Gronbeck,
Panama City, Florida; Lynn Davidson (Ray), Raytown, Missouri; and Lisa Gronbeck, Antioch, Tennessee. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren who she adored, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-greatgrandchildren, as well as her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Pepper. She was predeceased by her husbands, Romer Gronbeck in 1995, and John Klumpp, in 2004, as well as a grandson, Tobe Thomas
Melvin Perry.
Due to COVID risks, no service is planned at this time. She will be cremated in accordance with her wishes with plans for a celebration of life with her extended family in mid- 2021.
In lieu of flowers, Ruthie would want you to make a donation to the charity of your choice, enjoy the good company of those you love and cherish, volunteer for something you are passionate about, and hug your dog.
We are deeply grateful to for those who sent cards, love and prayers, as well as to Dr. Christopher Holloway, and the providers and staffs at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, The Bridge at Hickory Woods, and Guardian Hospice for their compassionate care.