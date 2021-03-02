KINGSPORT - Ruth Lorene Johnson, 97, of Kingsport, TN, entered into rest Monday, March 1, 2021, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Scott County, VA. She retired from Sullivan County Food Services as a cafeteria manager. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Morrison City.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Stapleton; sisters, Helen Queen and Marie Kern; brother, Charles (Bud) Stapleton.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Johnson and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery. Pastor Steven Miller and Rick Dinkins, hospice chaplain will officiate. The family will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Rick, Amanda and Teresa with hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
