KINGSPORT - Ruth Jeanette, 96, took the hand of her Lord and Savior and followed him home on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born February, 5, 1924 in Powell, TN to the late James E. and Virgie Mae (Eaton) Fleenor. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gene Fleenor. Sister, Violet Pierson and brother-in-law, Kemp Pierson. Sister, Joyce Handling and brother-in-law, P.C. Handling. Two infant sisters and nephews, Roger Pierson and Kevin Handling. Husbands, Rufus McNamara (father of her daughter) and Ben Parsons.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter Pam and husband Les Lawson. Grandsons, David Lawson and Dennis Lawson and fiancé Alexis Luke. Nieces and nephew, Darlene and husband Russell Robbins, James and Carolyn Fleenor and Carolyn Mullins. Along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Ruth grew up in Hiltons, VA and attended Hiltons High School. She worked at Tennessee Eastman during WWII in the yarn plant. She married Rufus McNamara in 1945 and moved to Richmond, IN. She lived in Indiana for 40 years. After retiring from Kemper Brothers Kitchen Cabinets, she returned to Kingsport in 1985 where she spent her remaining years.
She enjoyed doing for others. She was a caregiver for members of her family and neighbors. She enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. She loved telling stories about her youth and the way things were done on the farm. She had a pioneering spirit and a “can-do” attitude.
Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Holston Manor – whom she called her Guardian Angels.
Ruth will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the garden of Hope, officiated by Pastor Will Shewey.
Online condolences may be made to the Parsons family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Parsons family.