KINGSPORT - Ruth Hall Pruitt, 71, of Kingsport went home on January 4th, 2021 to be with the Lord. She was born January 18th, 1949 in Dante, Virginia and was the youngest child of Rufus Boyd Hall and Amy T. Hall (Griffith). She worked for a number of years at Quebecor Printing before retiring in 1998 where she made many good friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Mack Hall, Myers Hall, Giles Hall, and Clifford Hall.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 14 years, Teddy Pruitt; son, Dale Cox and wife Misty; daughters, Tina Quillen and husband Wayne, and Crystal Bledsoe and husband David; two sisters, Joann Stanley and Gloria Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Tony Cox, Tabitha Cox, Tyler Quillen, Brandon Quillen, Hope Bledsoe, Ryan Bledsoe, and Jadon Bledsoe; four great-grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Nicholas, and Ryder; along with many nieces and nephews she loved very much.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Pruitt Family.