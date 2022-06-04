KINGSPORT - Ruth H. Francisco, 89, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at NHC Rehab in Kingsport after a brief illness. Born in Fordtown, she graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Whitney Business College. Ruth retired from Clemons. Clemons, the family company, provided ground transportation for Eastman for over 65 years. She loved her family, cooking and watching sports.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Francisco; sister, Jenny Ford; brother, Milton Hamilton and wife, Evelyn; and brother-in-law, Lynn Francisco.
Ruth is survived by her son, Richard Francisco and wife, Mary Pat of Kingsport; daughter, Donna Horner of Mt. Carmel; father of their children, Mike Horner and wife, Julie; grandson, Josh Horner and wife, Heather, children, Luke Lett and Maggie Horner; granddaughter, Kari Durnin and husband, Travis, son, Gage Durnin; brother-in-law, Blaine Ford of Kingston, TN; sister-in-law, Carol Francisco of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and special companion, “Harley.”
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow a 1:00 pm with Chaplain Nate Varnier officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
The family would like to thank all the staff of NHC Kingsport for their superior loving care of Ruth.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.