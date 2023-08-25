Ruth Dingus Aug 25, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ruth Dingus, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 17, 2023.The family will receive friends Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Richard Isaacs officiating.Committal Service for the immediate family will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Association.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Ruth Dingus and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Christianity Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Appalachian Fair a great place to make memories Secret sauce of success: Chef T adds flavor to CreatorCon Get Involved: Spirit of Children, WETS-FM and Bethel Christian Church Northeast State sets virtual Tennessee Reconnect September meetings Multi-vehicle wreck brings I-81 to standstill South Fork bridge over state Route 93 under two-year repair project Local Events