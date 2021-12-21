KINGSPORT - Ruth Copas Bates, age 75, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away after a brief illness on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was a 1964 graduate of Lynn View High School.
Ruth is preceded in death by parents Chester Arthur Copas Sr. & Hazel Light Copas and ten brothers and sisters.
Ruth is survived by husband of 54 1/2 years Paul E. Bates Sr; Three Sons Paul (Eddie) Bates Jr. & wife Jeri, Daniel W. Bates & wife Kathryn, and Steve Bates; Five Grandchildren Katie Bates, Sahara McKee, Caleb Bates, Rebekah Bates, and Braydee Bates; Three step grandchildren. In laws G.D. and Mary Ruth Bates and Loy and Shirley Faulk whom she loved like a brother and sister. Special nieces and nephews Karen Herron, Sharon Duncan, and Jeff Arnold.
A Graveside service will be on Thursday December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Apostles.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Bates family.