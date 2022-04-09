Church Hill - Ruth C. Carter, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Village at Allandale. She was a lifelong resident of the Okolona community in Church Hill and a 1956 graduate of Surgoinsville High School. She was a long-standing member of Okolona United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in her community, serving as president for multiple years for the Home Demonstration Club. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed sightseeing and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. Ruth had a special fondness for books, roosters, and baking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. and Mabel Wininger Cox; her brothers and sister and one great-grandson.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald “Ron” Carter; sons, Randy J. Carter (Angela) and Russell A. Carter; daughter, Rhonda Moles (Jason); 4 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm Monday, April 11, 2022 at Okolona United Methodist Church, 4215 Stanley Valley Road, Church Hill, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the church with Pastors Greg Fletcher and Bill Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in Lane Cemetery, 752 Mt Zion Road, Church Hill, TN. Pallbearers will be Randy J. Carter, Russell A. Carter, Glen Carter, Amilio N. Carter, John J. Carter and Esteban A. Carter.
