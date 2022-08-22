Ruth Bright Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ruth Bright, 92, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her daughters home surrounded by her family.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ruth Bright Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Daughter Lord Recommended for you