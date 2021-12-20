KINGSPORT - Ruth Ann Street, Kingsport, passed away Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery. Grandchildren and spouses will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, www.shrinerschildrens.org.
