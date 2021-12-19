KINGSPORT - Ruth Ann Street, Kingsport, passed away Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021. Born in Tipton Hill, NC she had resided in Kingsport since 1958. After raising her children, Ruth received her BS Degree in Secondary Education at ETSU. She worked in the Sullivan County School System for 25 years where she taught theatre, speech and English at Lynn View High School and Sullivan South High School. After her retirement the Little Theatre at Sullivan South was named in her honor. She was an involved member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. Ruth loved traveling, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Street; son Don Street; son-in-law Ken Kilgore; and sister Ruby Peterson.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Debra Street-Kilgore of Kingsport; 2 sons Dan Street and wife Laurie of Kingsport and David Street and wife Jan of Kingsport; 4 grandchildren Dr. Danielle Street Stephens and husband Matt, Drew Street, J.D. and wife Aubryn, Dayton Street, PhD and wife Mary Beth, and Dr. Natalie Street and fiancé Landon Moffitt; 2 great-grandchildren Hudson Daniel Street and Blair Danielle Stephens; brother N.R. Canipe, Jr. of Kingsport and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery. Grandchildren and spouses will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, www.shrinerschildrens.org.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.