STONEGA, VA - Ruth Ann “Pug” Stidham, 81, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, Va.
Mrs. Stidham worked for the former Burger Queen in Big Stone Gap and the Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. She was a devoted member of the Appalachia Pentecostal Church in Appalachia, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bassel and Mary Hylton; brothers, James Hylton and Hubert Hylton; sisters, Nora Jean Hylton Church and Carolyn Grace; and sisters-in-law, Loretta Hylton and Kyoka Hylton.
Surviving are her husband, Jessie Lee “James” Stidham, Sr.; children, Jessee Stidham, Jr. (Debbie), Stonega, Va., Mary Ruth Absher (Wayne), Wise, Va., Debbie Lambert and Teresa Stidham, Big Stone Gap, Darius Stidham (Lisa), Stonega, Va. and Kristina Ashley (Dustin), Appalachia, Va.; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Paul Hylton, Sylvester Hylton (Alma), Patricia Lane (Ray) and Earl Hylton (Ruth), all of Stonega, Va., Lorraine Moore, Jr. (Bob), Shelby, Ind., and David Hylton (Kathy), Tacoma, Va.; brother-in-law, Marshall Grace, Pennington Gap, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday at Appalachia Pentecostal Church, 340 Oak Street, Appalachia, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Grayson Cothran officiating.
The graveside committal service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:30am Tuesday to go in procession.
The pallbearers will be: Glen Hylton, Gordon Hylton, Avery Hylton, Billy Hylton, Jonathan Lambert and Steven Middleton.
