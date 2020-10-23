ROGERSVILLE - Ruth Ann Hulse, 79, of Rogersville, TN, was born on August 19th, 1941 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was a member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, and also attended Shades of Grace.
She was preceded by her father, James C. Hulse, mother, Dorothy F. Hawkins Hulse.
She is survived by 1 brother; James R. Hulse, 3 sons; Stacy R. Clark, Craig W. Clark and daughter-in-law, Berniece Clark, and Charles J.A. Clark; 2 grandsons; 5 granddaughters; 8 great-grandsons; 5 great-granddaughters; as well as many nieces and nephews.
