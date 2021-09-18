BLOUNTVILLE - Russell "Russ" Eugene Hicks, 79, of Blountville, TN, born to Rose Myers and Walter Hicks on January 12th, 1942, passed from this life to his Heavenly Home on September 16th, 2021, at Bristol Regional Hospital from complications due to COVID.
Russell was a Veteran of Vietnam serving as Military Police in the US Army. He was proud of his service to this country that he so dearly loved.
Russell spent 46+ years doing what he truly loved, an over-the-road truck driver, semi-retiring from OverNite/UPS in 2006, then totally re-tiring in April 2019.
Russell was preceded by his parents; brothers, Carroll Hicks, Jim Hicks, and Bill Hicks; and his first wife, Jane Smallwood Hicks.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Louise Harklerroad Hicks of the home in Blountville, TN; daughter, Rustee Hicks of Johnson City, TN; grandson, Roan Hicks of Johnson City, TN; brothers, Clyde Hicks and wife Carol of Blountville, Tn, Phil Hicks and wife Betty of Kingsport, Tn; step-children, Tammy Wilhoit and husband Matt of Johnson City, TN, Todd Harkleroad and wife Jennifer of Blountville, TN, Shannon Harkleroad of Blountville, Tn; step-grandchildren, Gavin and Gage Harkleroad, Tanner, Mitch, and Ryan Wilhoit; and two beloved great-grandbabies, Riley and Lucas Hicks; many beloved nieces and nephews, all of whom will carry precious memories of this special man.
Graveside service to be held on September 22nd, 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265. Pallbearers will serve as pallbearers.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.