AWENDAW, SC - Russell (Russ) Arlington Jackson, age 86, formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family in Awendaw, SC on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
He was a graduate of Cleveland High School (Georgia) in 1954 and received his BA in Chemistry from Berry College in 1958, followed by a Masters in Science from University of South Carolina in 1961, where he was a Graduate and Research Assistant in the Chemistry Department.
Upon completing his studies, Russ was employed at Holston Defense Corporation and then at Eastman Chemical Company. After retirement in 2008 he continued auditing for Eastman until 2015, when he moved to South Carolina to be closer to his grandchildren.
Russ was the most kind and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Many will remember him for his keen sense of humor and impeccable timing. He led a very active and full life until the end, which included running, playing golf, and spending time at the beach with his family. His hobbies involved researching data and roasting coffee beans that were frequently shared with others.
A member of the Kiwanis Club in Kingsport for over 35 years and the American Chemical Society (ACS), Russ was also an active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN, where he helped establish the Coffee Ministry, and Palmetto Presbyterian Church in Mt Pleasant, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; daughter, Evelyn Jackson; son, Russell Jackson II and his wife Ashley; grandson Tré and granddaughter Ellie; brother Royce Jackson; sister Margie Nell Jackson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Bertie Jackson; six brothers, JC Jackson, Clarence Jackson, James Jackson, Calvin Jackson, Bernard Jackson, Charles Jackson; and two sisters, Ione Jackson and Alene Chambers.
A memorial to honor Russ will be held in Tennessee within the coming months. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.charlestoncremationcenter.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following:
First Broad Street United Methodist Church Coffee Ministry
100 E Church Circle
Kingsport, TN 37660
Berry College Eagle Cam
Advancement Office
PO BOX 490069
Mount Berry, GA 30149
MSA Hospice
1470 Tobias Gadson Boulevard
Suite 107
Charleston, SC 29407
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care given by MSA Hospice in Charleston.
