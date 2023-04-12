ROGERSVILLE - Russell Mallory, age 65, of Rogersville, left his earthly home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 to go to his Heavenly home. He retired from TRW after 34 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Otis and Lillie Mallory; and maternal grandparents, Adam and Ruth Russell.

