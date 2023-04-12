ROGERSVILLE - Russell Mallory, age 65, of Rogersville, left his earthly home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 to go to his Heavenly home. He retired from TRW after 34 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Otis and Lillie Mallory; and maternal grandparents, Adam and Ruth Russell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Vicki of the home; fur babies, Daisy, Blackie and Little Bit; father and mother, Earsey and Mildred Mallory of Rogersville; brother, Ronnie and wife, Marsha Mallory of Rogersville; sister, Denise and husband, Cliff Glassman of Loudon; brother, Joe and wife, Dana Mallory of Loudon; brother-in-law, Jimmie and wife, Trish and family of St. Clair; nephews, Jordan Mallory and family of Florida, and Garrett Glassman of Sweetwater, Jacob Mallory of Loudon, and Jordan Meyers and family of Florida; nieces, Mallory Russell and family of Loudon, Leah Smith and family of Rogersville; uncle, Fred and wife, Trudy Mallory and family of Rogersville; special aunt, Linda Sue and husband Rev. Rex Morelock and family of St. Clair.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, April 14, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Rev. Rex Morelock and Rev. Jamie Stewart officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Surgoinsville Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Ward, Larry Lawson, Donnie Harris, David Russell, Terry Byrd, and Robert Mallory. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Russell and Bryan Gibson. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to a host of caring friends and to the staff of Amedisys for the excellent care provided in his time of need. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.