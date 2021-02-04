KINGSPORT - Russell Lee Marsh, age 72, of Kingsport, TN passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born August 29, 1948 in Wytheville, VA, the son of the late David Lee and Patsy Riggle Marsh and was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Mike” Marsh.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia Marsh of the home; two sons, Kevin Marsh and Amanda Depew of Kingsport, Jason and Alisha Marsh of Maricopa, AZ; seven grandchildren, Codie Marsh, Jessica Wolf, Hannah Marsh, Andrea Hunter, Tristan Hunter, Kiersten Whitfield and Camden Marsh; seven great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Berea Christian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Melvin Matheson officiating.
Please abide by Covid-19 guidelines and wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Marsh family.