Rufus "Wayne" Gillenwater Jan 19, 2023

FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Rufus "Wayne" Gillenwater, age 71 of Ft. Blackmore, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Nova Health & Rehab.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Rufus "Wayne" Gillenwater.