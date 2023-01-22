FORT BLACKMORE, VA – Rufus “Wayne” Gillenwater, age 71 of Fort Blackmore, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 23, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Johnny Duncan officiating.

