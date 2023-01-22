Rufus “Wayne” Gillenwater Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT BLACKMORE, VA – Rufus “Wayne” Gillenwater, age 71 of Fort Blackmore, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 19, 2023.The family will receive friends Monday, January 23, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Johnny Duncan officiating.Music will be provided by Chris HolderGraveside service will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1 PM in the Gillenwater Cemetery, Fort Blackmore, VA.Pallbearers will be friends and nephews.The family wishes to extend special thanks to NOVA Health and RehabOnline condolences may be made to the Gillenwater family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Rufus Wayne Gillenwater. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Sociology Medicine Recommended for you