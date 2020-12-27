DRYDEN, VA - Rufus W. Leedy, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22,2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Rufus was the son of the late Miller and Velty "Fields" Leedy. He was born in Jonesville VA, and was one of seventeen siblings. He graduated from Jonesville High School. He was a coal miner and farmer. He truly loved all his animals, talking on the phone to his friends, and piddling around the house. He was a great papaw to his grandchildren, He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Diane Leedy of the home, his children;, Travis Leedy wife Candice, Chrishina Leedy, and Briana Sexton husband Eric, grandchildren; Haley Leedy, McKenzie Leedy, Hannah Leedy, Harlee Leedy, Paislee Sexton, Liam Sexton, siblings; Vernette Parsons, Charlie Leedy wife Ruth, Burley Leedy, Nellie Sue Booso husband John, Mary Alice Fortner, John Leedy wife Helen, & Ben Leedy, other close friends, nieces, nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 28,2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home, the funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Special music will be provided by Mike Sprinkle. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Covid-19 state regulations will be in place, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial coverings and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place.