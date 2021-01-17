CHURCH HILL – Charles Rufus Rhoton, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, January 18, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Scott Tipton officiating. Pallbearers will be Derek Rhoton, Aaron Wood, Ayden Wood, Abram Wood, Tony Rhoton, Brian Mullins and Dealmus Lane. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Masks and social distancing are requested for all attendees.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Rhoton family.