CHURCH HILL – Charles Rufus Rhoton, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021. Born in Scott County, VA, Rufus was saved at an early age. In his early adult years, he was a member of a gospel group. He was an avid sports lover and loved nothing more than to talk about his Tennessee Vols.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Rhoton; his brother, J.D. Rhoton.
Rufus is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Sarah Emogene Lawson Rhoton; son, Steve Rhoton and wife Maxie; granddaughter, Amber Wood and husband Aaron; grandson, Derek Rhoton and wife Angela; great-grandsons, Ayden and Abram Wood; sister, Berniece Lawson; sisters-in-law, Sue Rhoton and Volena White and husband Everette; special nieces, Mable McCrary and husband Bob, Christy Mullins and husband Brian; a very special nephew and buddy, Tony “Remus” Rhoton; several other nieces and a nephew; a very special furry friend, “Parker Man”.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, January 18, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Scott Tipton officiating. Pallbearers will be Derek Rhoton, Aaron Wood, Ayden Wood, Abram Wood, Tony Rhoton, Brian Mullins and Dealmus Lane. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Masks and social distancing are requested for all attendees.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Rhoton family.