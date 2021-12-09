FRIENDSWOOD, TX - Rufus Lynn Carter, 53, passed away on November 7, 2021 in Friendswood, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, Virginia on Dec 11, at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Rufus Carter and Honey to the Georgia English Bulldog Rescue (https://georgiaenglishbulldogrescue.org) Venmo - @GeorgiaEnglishBulldogRescue or Paypal: @GEBRevents
A Celebration of Life is expected to be held in Houston, Texas in January 2022
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to be serving the family of Rufus Lynn Carter.