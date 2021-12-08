FRIENDSWOOD, TX - Rufus Lynn Carter, 53, passed away on November 7, 2021 in Friendswood, TX. Rufus was the son of the late, Rufus Monroe and Stella Herron Carter. He was raised in Gate City Virginia and was a member of the of Gate City High School class of 1986. Rufus earned undergraduate degrees in psychology and sociology from the University of Virginia College at Wise. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Research and Evaluation Methodology Ed.S. He also attended Florida State University and George Mason University.
He was formerly employed by Marymount University, AOL and LivaNova in Houston, TX
Rufus had a passion for music. He published multiple CDs of his musical compositions and continued to write and play music during his lifetime. Rufus spent his free time reading, playing pool, experimenting with landscape photography, and was a life-long Florida Gator. He was passionate about a great meal, and he loved his English Bulldog, Honey.
Rufus was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved bulldog. He is survived by extended family, his ex-wife and friend, Robin Baker Carter and special friend, Mandy Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, Virginia on Dec 11, at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Rufus Carter and Honey to the Georgia English Bulldog Rescue (https://georgiaenglishbulldogrescue.org) Venmo - @GeorgiaEnglishBulldogRescue or Paypal: @GEBRevents
A Celebration of Life is expected to be held in Houston, Texas in January 2022
