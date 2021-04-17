We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord -2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV
It is with much sorrow we relay the passing of Rudy Tyrone Phillips, 75, to his eternal home.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Richard Dice officiating.
Burial will follow at Lovelace Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Rudy had requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to any children’s charity of your choice or to the animal shelters in our area.