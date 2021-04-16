We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord -2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV
It is with much sorrow we relay the passing of Rudy Tyrone Phillips, 75, to his eternal home. Rudy was born on November 16, 1945, to Jay Phillips and Zella Mowell Johnson in the Blairs Gap Community of Sullivan County. He spent his entire life in the Sullivan County and Kingsport area.
Rudy left a testimony of having given his life to Christ at a young age and recently stated he was ready to leave this life and be with Jesus.
He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 1990 due to disability after 26 years of service.
Rudy overcame much adversity in life as he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Toothe disease at age eleven. Although this disease affected the lower portions of all limbs, making it difficult to use his hands and walk, through many surgeries and determination, he was able to hold down a job for many years as well as umpire and referee many school basketball, baseball, and fast pitch softball games for area schools by becoming a TSSAA official in the state of Tennessee.
He was a sports aficionado and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers football games and Pittsburgh Pirates as well as college football and basketball. Rudy enjoyed owning and showing muscle cars having won many trophies with his cars.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 16 years, Deborah Alley Phillips; daughter, Bridget Crawford and companion Shannon Carter, Kingsport; son, Gavin Phillips, New Orleans, LA; brother, Les Phillips and wife Nella of Kingsport; and ex-wife and mother of his children, Phyllis Phillips, Kingsport; as well as several cousins and an uncle.
We would like to give a special thanks to Ballad Hospice and all the nurses and aides who have helped us throughout this journey for their kindness, help, and care.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Richard Dice officiating.
Burial will follow at Lovelace Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Rudy had requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to any children’s charity of your choice or to the animal shelters in our area.