CHURCH HILL - Rudy Lynn Frazier, 75, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.
He served 4 years in the U.S. Army. Retired after 44 years from the Kingsport Press/Quebecor Printing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Nanny Frazier; and some siblings.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Frazier of Colonial Heights, Brandon Frazier and wife Leah of Mt. Carmel; brother, Charlie Frazier; grandchildren, Morgan Frazier, Josh Frazier (Raegan), Quentin Arnold (Makayla), Blake Frazier and Bryce Frazier; great granddaughter, Maizie Frazier.
He is finally reunited with his mother in Heaven.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Frazier family.