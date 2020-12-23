KINGSPORT - Rudolph Hammonds, 87, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Rudolph retired from Holston Defense and served with the U.S. Navy.
Rudolph was preceded in death be his parents, Floyd and Anna Hammonds; 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Rudolph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Hunter Hammonds; daughter, Pamela Hammonds; 2 sons, Randy (Kandie) and Mark (Karen) Hammonds. Also, survived by 5 grandsons, PJ., Daniel, Aaron,(Meghan), Matt, Colton, 1 special granddaughter, Sara (Matt) and 3 great grandchildren, Kaydence, Gunner, and Emma, 2 step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
It was Rudolph's wishes to be cremated, so there will be a formal service to remember his life at a later date. Friends and family may visit or send their condolences to the family at the home. Family request no flowers, please make a donation in Rudolph's memory to your local animal shelter or St. Jude.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Hammonds family.