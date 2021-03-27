KINGSPORT - Rudolf Weiberg, 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Rudolf was born on October 26, 1942, in Derenburg, Germany, to the late Rudolf G. and Hildegard A. Weiberg. He was a native of Germany but had lived in the area for the past 60 years.
Rudolf earned his Master Mechanic degree in Germany by the age of eighteen and was the owner of German Motors in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was a Lutheran in faith. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed volunteering at the Boys Club. He also enjoyed playing soccer, swimming, and participating in most water sports.
In addition to his parents, Rudolf was also preceded in death by two of his brothers.
Those left to cherish Rudolf’s memory include his loving wife, Rita Weiberg; daughter, Monica Weiberg Johnson, of Kingsport; son Randy Weiberg and wife Stacy, of Kingsport; two brothers Armin Weiberg and Hans Weiberg, both of Germany; six grandchildren Tiffany Johnson, Gavin Curtis Johnson and wife Sophie, Savanna Carolyn Martinez, Olivia Faith Martinez, Abigail Grace Weiberg, and Eliza Brook Weiberg; and five great-grandchildren Lauren Powers, John McCray, Loretta McCray, Caden McCray, and Grey Johnson.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Snyder’s Memorial Gardens to assist with final expenses.
