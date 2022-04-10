Ruby S. Kiser passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 99.
A graveside service honoring Ruby's life will be conducted by Dr. Marvin Cameron on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Garden.
Ruby was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Kingsport for over 50 years, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be directed to First Baptist Church Kingsport, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.