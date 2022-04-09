Ruby S. Kiser passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Rawle J. Kiser; her parents, Hugh Taylor and Margie Boyd Sword; brothers, Roy Ellis Sword and Hugh Taylor Sword, Jr.; sister, Zetta Wayne Deel; and nephews, Lynn Ellis Sword and Scott Deel.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Margaret Culbertson and husband Jamie; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Cossio and husband Gabe and step great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace; Jason Culbertson and Liana Woodard, and Logan Culbertson. Nieces and nephews include James Sword, Rita Sword, Jerry Deel, Catherine and Bill Chambers, Valerie Mitchell, Belinda Vanderlip and Lynn Stump.
We would like to also express our sincere gratitude to Ruby's dear friends, whom we consider our extended family. These individuals have ministered to her over the past years and filled her days with significant joy through their calls and visits. These family members include Judy and Carroll Reed, Mike and Sara Wayland, Kim Shivell, Laura and Jack Addleburg, Sharon Ugeda and George, Joyce Wrye, Debbie Adams and Donna Stacy, Carolyn Mayse, Wanda Eisenbise, Dianne Pope, Barbara Payne, Janice Luttrell, Dianne Sharp, Charlotte DeVault and Carol Alvis. We are forever grateful for your loving kindness and generosity.
A graveside service honoring Ruby's life will be conducted by Dr. Marvin Cameron on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Garden.
Ruby was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Kingsport for over 50 years, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be directed to First Baptist Church Kingsport, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
