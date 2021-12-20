KINGSPORT - Ruby Surcey Keith, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital after a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 5:45 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel or anytime at the residence of her daughter, Kathy Morgan.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Salley, Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor Trevor Knight. A Eulogy will be given by Cynde Thomas. Music will be provided by Doug Thompson, Terry Bennett, Steve Fletcher, Trish Smith and Lynda Tucker.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Pallbearers will be the Goldwing Riders and the Domtar Riders. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne Johnson, Sam Hall, Gary Surcey, Brad Surcey and Bobby Abbott. Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her caregivers, Irene Carroll, Judy Swift, Pat Belcher, Donna Davidson and Jessica Mink and to Wayne Johnson and Sam Hall for checking on Ruby. Also, a special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Zachery Sumpter, Dr. Brandon Ketron, Dr. Mark McCommon, Brandon Jones and nurses on 2nd Floor Wilcox.
The care of Ruby Surcey Keith and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.