KINGSPORT - Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge, 94, of Hilton Head, SC, and Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born in Montrose, Miss., on January 19, 1929, to Ernest McLaurin Sumrall and Lou Ella Dawkins Sumrall. Her family moved to Indianola, Miss., when she was 2. She graduated Valedictorian from Indianola High School in 1946. She received her degree from Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., where she was a member of MU Phi Epsilon, an honorary music sorority, the honor council, and the Belhaven Christian Association Cabinet. Following college, she taught at Shaw High School in Shaw, Miss.
In 1952 she met the love of her life, Thomas G Fudge. They married on March 7, 1953. After moving to Kingsport, TN, she chose to become a full-time mother, dedicating her life to her children, Lauren and David "Chip." She was a wonderful mother, gifted pianist, talented artist and avid golfer. She played the organ for the church choir for many years and was an active member of the local garden club. She was active behind the scenes for the Kingsport Symphony and hosted guest opera singers and musicians in her home. At night her children would drift off to sleep listening to her play her piano. She enjoyed painting with watercolor or drawing with colored pencils. She was a world traveler and enjoyed playing golf at many historic golf courses including Augusta National and St. Andrews.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Tom Fudge; her brother, Charles Ernest Sumrall; her sisters, Ella Katherine Smith and Martha Josephine White; and her parents. She is survived by Lauren Fudge Mooney and husband, Ken; David "Chip" Fudge and wife Betty; and grandchildren: Brian; Ben; Kaitlyn and husband, Dan; and Jordan and wife, Paige.
There will be a celebration of life at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In place of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the Hospice of your choice.