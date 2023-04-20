Ruby Quillen Whiten Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA - Ruby Quillen Whiten, 92, went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 17, 2023The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Darrell Fletcher officiating.Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Whiten, Kaleb Whiten, Chase Porter, Austin Porter, Kyle Qualls, Jack Bowen and Camdon Whiten.Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The family would like to extend special thanks to MSA Home Health- Pearl and Carrie for their love and support to the family.Online condolences may be made to the Whiten family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Ruby Quillen Whiten. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Frances Suzanne “Suzy” Rozier George Allen Wolfe Ted D. Collins Elmer Lewis, Jr. (Elmo) James Swoager Jerry Lynn Gray Ruby Quillen Whiten Ulysses E Cradic Don Robinette George Allen Wolfe