HILTONS, VA - Ruby Quillen Whiten, 92, went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Ezra D. Quillen and Lottie Hobbs Quillen.
She was a homemaker, an avid gardener, excellent cook and loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She provided love and care for her brother Jackie for many years. Mrs. Whiten was a member of Hiltons Independent Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Wayne Whiten; sister, Venus Blankenbeckler; brothers, James “Buddy” Quillen and Jackie Ray Quillen.
She is survived by her daughter, Leah Ann Qualls and husband Jeff; sons, Stephen A. Whiten and wife Shirley, Greg W. Whiten and wife Donna; eight grandchildren - Missy Munsey, John Jacob Whiten, Alisha Whiten, Kacy Brandt, Carrie Whiten, Kyle Qualls, Kaitlyn Bowen and Bailey Qualls; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Betty Lawson; brother-in-law, Buford Blankenbeckler; sisters-in-law, Judy Brooks and Delores Whiten.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Darrell Fletcher officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Whiten, Kaleb Whiten, Chase Porter, Austin Porter, Kyle Qualls, Jack Bowen and Camdon Whiten.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family would like to extend special thanks to MSA Home Health- Pearl and Carrie for their love and support to the family.