HILTONS, VA - Ruby Quillen Whiten, 92, went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Ezra D. Quillen and Lottie Hobbs Quillen.

She was a homemaker, an avid gardener, excellent cook and loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She provided love and care for her brother Jackie for many years. Mrs. Whiten was a member of Hiltons Independent Church of God.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you