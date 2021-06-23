WEBER CITY, VA - Ruby Peters, 78, Weber City, VA, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday June 21, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm at the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Charles Griffin officiating.
The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the nurses, doctors, and the Pallative Care unit on the 3rd floor of Wilcox Hall for their kindness and compassion. Also, "Thank You" to Dr. Shipstone and the staff of the Cancer Center for their efforts and care.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 am Friday for the graveside service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, or the Scott County Humane Society.
An online guest registry is available for the Peters family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
