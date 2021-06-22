WEBER CITY, VA - Ruby Peters, 78, Weber City, VA, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday June 21, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Though her battle with cancer may have come to an end, her memory and thoughtless giving will echo for a long time. The simplest pleasures brought joy to her life whether it be spending time with family, cooking, gardening, raising animals or just bragging about her grandson.
Ruby was born in Hiltons, VA and was the daughter of the late George and Myra (McMurray) Carter. She was preceded in death by her brother Cecil Carter, and sisters Anne Carter McMurray, Lena Carter Dean, Minnie Carter Cox, and Faye Carter Woods.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Ruby is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Winston Peters; son and daughter in law Greg and Tara Peters, Kingsport, TN; son, Mike Peters, Weber City, VA, and her "pride and joy" grandson, Ryan Peters; along with a host of special nieces and nephews; as well as her surrogate sons, Timothy Gibson and Roy (Ross) Gibson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm at the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Charles Griffin officiating.
The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the nurses, doctors, and the Palliative Care unit on the 3rd floor of Wilcox Hall for their kindness and compassion. Also, "Thank You" to Dr. Shipstone and the staff of the Cancer Center for their efforts and care.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 am Friday for the graveside service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
