GATE CITY, VA - Ruby Nell (Grim) Blessing, 83, of the Kermit Community, Gate City, VA, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in the Cowan’s Branch Community of Scott Co., VA. Ruby was baptized at Cowan’s Branch Baptist Church and attended Catron’s Chapel Church until her health declined. Ruby was a Godly woman and prayer warrior. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and was always smiling. She loved camping, flowers, waterfalls, hummingbirds and hayrides. Crocheting was her favorite hobby and she made many afghans for her family and friends. She was an excellent cook and had mastered the art of making pickles, applebutter, homemade boiled custard and many other signature dishes. She loved going to horse shows to watch her daughters show. She loved Big Blue Football/Basketball and Hokie football. Ruby loved lilacs and yellow roses. She especially loved her little Pug dog “Sophie”. Ruby raised many children other than her own and impacted so many lives.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Harvey Grim, Jr. and Lue Verna (Cline) Grim Castle; brother, Willis M. Grimm.
Surviving are her loving and loyal husband of 64 years, Roy F. Blessing; children, Roy Allen Blessing and wife Karen, Jeffrey Wayne Blessing, Trina Blessing Vermillion and husband “Deetsie” and Victoria Blessing Donnelly and husband Justin; Grandchildren, Maggie (Eddie) Demory, Rachel Blessing, Ashley Blessing, Brandon (Tabitha) Blessing, Luke (Jaqueline) Vermillion, Cortney Vermillion and Logan (Rachel) Vermillion; Great grandchildren, Justin, Dwayne, Pacy, Austin, Gracie, Lundy, Millie, Kyleigh, Kenleigh, Eli, Benson, Carter, Ransom, Ruben, and Hallie (coming in April); sister, Betty Shoemaker; brother, Frank Castle and wife Patrice; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Preacher Samuel Newland officiating. Music will be provided by the Tate Family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Blessing Cemetery in the Kermit Community of Gate City, VA.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Mike Shoemaker, Blu Castle, Brandon Blessing, Luke Vermillion, Logan Vermillion, Pacy Gilliam, Austin Demory and Lundy Addington. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tommy Jarret.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center in Allandale, all the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center, Pam Shelton (her in home caregiver) and Jacqueline Vermillion her granddaughter-in-law, who checked on her daily and helped care for her.
