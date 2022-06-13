GREENVILLE - Ruby Morelock Beamer, 66, Greenville, joined her husband and the love of her life, Dennis, in Heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie and her father, Ralph Morelock.
She is survived by her mother, Lora Morelock; sister, Rita Light (Tony); niece, Keshia Wine (Cody); nephew, Cassidy Light (Aubrey); and three great-nieces and one great-nephew, Kyndel and Camryn Wine, and Emma and Raylan Light.
Per Ruby’s wishes there will be no formal visitation. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, www.petworkstn.com.
